Edith and Kimberly Clark

Westminster – Mary Edith Clark, 78, of 106 Richland Creek Drive passed away on Friday, January 20, 2017 and her daughter, Kimberly Ann Clark, 53, of the home, died on Saturday, January 21, 2017. A service to celebrate the life of both, Mary & Kimberly, will be held 2 pm, Friday, January 27, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-2 prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in First Baptist Memorial Park. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

