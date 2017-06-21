Seneca – Edna Louise Martin, 87, widow of the late Carmon Wilton Martin, 321 Water Shed Road, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Foothills Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Earle’s Grove Baptist Church. The body will lie in state from 2:30-3 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Friday, June 23, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Earle’s Grove Baptist Church, 398 Cedar Lane Rd, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

