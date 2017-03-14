Seneca, SC — Edwin Godbold LeGette, 70, of Seneca, SC, died peacefully at his home on March 8 after a 6 year fight with cancer. Ed is survived by his wife Elizabeth Hudson and daughter Rebecca Jones of the home, daughter Corryn Fassino of Seneca and son Trevor Jones and his wife Tina of Cologne, MN. Ed was the proud Papa to Jack and Mason Fassino and Avery and Harper Jones.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Deborah Sparks and his sister Cynthia Bullock.

Ed was raised in Florence, SC. He attended McClenaghan High school and USC Florence. He served 7 years in the US Navy on nuclear submarines before moving to Seneca in 1973. Ed retired from Operations Duke Power after 30 years.

Even though Ed and Beth were married for almost 29 years, his first love was golf. He was a Founding Member at the Walker Course in Clemson and despite his burgundy car with his USC license plate, he made many close friends. It was not uncommon for him to bring home a trophy.

A Funeral Mass will be at 2pm on March 16th at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Seneca, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lachlan McIntosh Tannery Foundation at lachlanshope.org, Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672, or St. Paul Catholic Church, 170 Bountyland Rd, Seneca, SC 29672.