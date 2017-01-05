Efforts fail to depose potential Hipps’ case witness

An attorney says efforts have so far failed to take the deposition of an Oconee County resident as part of pre-trial proceedings in the civil lawsuit brought by the estate of Tucker Hipps. A Clemson student, Hipps died in a mysterious fall from a highway 93 bridge in Oconee near the Clemson campus. According to the case file a Greenville attorney, representing one of the defendants in the lawsuit brought by Hipps’ parents at least two attempts failed to depose the Oconee County resident who may have information relevant to what happened on September 22, 2014. But an affidavit given by the attorney states the Oconeean failed to show for a deposition scheduled two days last month at a Clemson law office and cited medical reasons for not obeying his subpoena. A source close to the case told 101.7/WGOG NEWS that attorneys want to question the man because of earlier comments by him about what he saw as he drove past the bridge.

