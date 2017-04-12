Eighty-eight sign up for Great Oconee Clean Up

So far, 88 people have signed up to take part in this month’s Great Oconee Clean Up. With a little more than a week to go, there is still time to volunteer. You can pre-register by going to www.investoconeesc.com/upcoming-events/ or by clicking on The Great Oconee Clean Up link at www.oconeelaw.com . Those who participate must sign a release form. Those picking up litter will also be provided a reflective vest and gloves and a grabber. The litter and other debris have accumulated on the sides of Oconee roads and highways as the result of carelessness or deliberate attempts to spoil the county’s beauty. Either way is amounts to an act of crime that is upsetting to Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. During Crenshaw’s, the Sheriff’s Office issued 146 litter charges with the job of the Sheriff’s Office Environmental Services officer to investigate. Beginning in 2014 with the implementation of the Sheriff’s inmate crew, over 19,000 pounds of litter has been picked up with the Environmental Services officer serving as an overseer of the program. The Sheriff’s Office adopted a two mile stretch of Highway 11 in Picket Post and since 2014; officers and volunteers have picked up a combined total of 224 bags of trash. The area designated for the clean-up April 22 is a five mile stretch of Highway 123 from Clemson to Seneca.

