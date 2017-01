A blown transformer knocked out part of Seneca’s electrical power service. That 10 o’clock incident made for a flurry of calls to Oconee 9-1-1. Most, if not all, customers are believed to have been returned to services—although city power crews remained this morning in the vicinity of 123 and Carson Road. Last night’s storm blew down a few trees across Oconee County.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+