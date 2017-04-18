Electrical mishap near Seneca

One man was taken to the hospital when he made contact with an energized conductor in the Friendship Community near Seneca. Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative earlier disconnected service at the home because of non-payment of the power bill. According to Blue Ridge, it appears the individual placed an aluminum ladder against a power pole. And climbing the ladder, the person employed jumper cables to try to restore power. At some point, he made contact with an energized conductor. Medical personnel came to the scene and transported the injured man to the hospital. Blue Ridge has made inquiries, but could not immediately ascertain either the extent of his injuries.

