Elene Rholetter Pelfrey

Westminster, SC— Ellene Rholetter Pelfrey, 79, wife of the late Joel Dean Pelfrey, of 121 North Horseshoe Bridge Road, Westminster, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Ellenburg Skilled Nursing Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at their respective homes.

