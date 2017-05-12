Seneca, SC— Elizabeth Cathcart Robinson, 91, wife of the late Joseph Earl “Jake” Robinson, Jr., of 220 A. Lila Doyle Drive, Seneca, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017, at GHS Lila Doyle Nursing Home. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 PM, Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, May 12, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 504 S. Oak Street, Seneca, SC 29678. The family is at the home of Joseph Robinson.

