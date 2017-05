Greenville, SC – Ella Fay Greene widow of the late William Teddy Greene passed away May 4, 2017. Services will be May 13, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Westminster South Carolina. Visitation will be May 13, 12:00-2:00pm. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00pm immediately following visitation. Interment will follow at First Baptist Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the girls have asked that donations be made to Gentiva Hospice in honor of their Mom.

