Elma Suttles

Seneca – Elma Carter Suttles, 97, of 3001 Criswell Drive, died Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at her residence. A funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Full Gospel Temple, 10099 Wells Hwy., Seneca, SC, with Rev. Ted Edgar officiating. Burial will follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The body will lie in state at the church from 10:30-11 am. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Full Gospel Temple, Playground Fund, 10099 Wells Hwy., Seneca, SC 29678. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

