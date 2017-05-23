Emergency repairs to the State Park swimming lake

The superintendent at Oconee State Park, Joanna White, is disappointed today to report that, at least for the start of the summer season, the swimming beach will be closed. Emergency repairs were required two weeks ago when divers discovered the valve had collapsed to the swimming lake. To avoid, pressure on the historic dam it became necessary to drain the lake—even though the park is about to enter the start of the swimming season. The good news is that the heavy rain since the weekend has already started to fill the lake back. Previously, at its deepest point, the lake was probably 20 feet. Perhaps there’s no other place in the county where they hope the rains continue. Meantime, a summer of other activities will proceed at Oconee State Park, including the return this weekend of square dancing, a tradition there for more than 65 years.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+