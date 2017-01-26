Employee training for new plant

An agreement is in place to train workers at a new manufacturing operation in Stephens County, Georgia. WNEG Radio reports the agreement to train workers at NIFCO KTW in the Hayestone-Brady Business Park on Georgia 17 is made possible by a Georgia economic development program that provides customized workforce development training at no cost to qualified, new, expanding, and existing businesses in the Peach State. The NIFCO KTW Toccoa operation makes injection-molding parts for BMW and Mercedez Benz plants.

