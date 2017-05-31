End-of-year awards at Oconee shcools

Two Oconee schools are announcing end-of-year honors at their schools. At Seneca High School, the emphasis is on graduation this Saturday of the 208-member senior class. Valedictorian will be Rachel Louann Strader; the salutatorian, Sally Elizabeth Cannon. The seniors have amassed scholarship total of $15.5 million. Thirty-one members of this year’s Seneca class are graduating with high honors. Here’s a breakdown of the immediate plans for the 208 Seneca graduates: more than 80% are off to college; 12% to the workforce; and 3% to the military. The most popular college destination is Tri-County Tech. Seventy-one Seneca seniors are headed there. Walhalla Middle School announced these award winners from Awards Day yesterday: Maggie Callahan won the B-I Wickliffe Award; Weston Lewis won the Bill Pepper Award; Leah Buckner won the Troy Hawkins Award; Levi Leard won the Ted Lucyk Award; and Abby Thorsland was overall winner of the Dianne England Citizenship Award.

