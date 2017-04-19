“Energy Saver” program headed to Walhalla

More than 1,100 Duke Energy customers in Walhalla will be asked next month to participate in a voluntary energy saver program designed to conserve energy and lower the electric power bills of Walhallans. The program will be available at no cost to Duke’s Walhalla customers. Crews of Duke representatives will fan out across the city’s service territory and target homes where the homeowners face high energy burdens and limited resources to pay them. Duke’s Sue Dinnsen told the mayor and council last night that Walhallans have been sent letters announcing the project. Those letters are to be followed up by postcards and an invitation to the customers to attend a free dinner at 6 o’clock Thursday, May 4 at the Walhalla First Baptist Church where the program will be explained further. Duke’s “Neighborhood Energy Saver” program will start in Walhalla once it is completed in the Spartanburg County town of Inman, where Dinnsen says the program has met with success to customers.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+