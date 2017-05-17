Energy savers pay visit to councilman’s home

Duke Energy Saver personnel paid a call yesterday to the home of Tjay Bagwell in Walhalla and, as a result, the home of the city councilman should now be more energy efficient. Duke crews, as part of their Neighborhood Energy Saver program, are dropping by the homes of their Walhalla electric power customers for the purpose to adapt those homes for better energy efficiency which, in some cases, likely will mean lower power bills for the consumers. Bagwell told his city council colleagues last night that, for him, the experience was worth it. The Duke crews changed his light bulbs and installed weather stripping. A good thing for Bagwell but, perhaps, not so good for another Walhalla Duke customer. Councilman Lamar Bailes says he’s aware of one instance in which the Duke workers changed light bulbs at one home, but when they left the homeowner changed them back to the old ones.

