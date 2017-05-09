“Epoch” project fee agreement headed to public hearing

The public is invited to have their voices heard this month on financial inducement agreements to allow a company to build a large residential and commercial development off U-S 123. The property involved is believed to be that which runs from the former Jacobs Chucks building to the edge of Lake Hartwell and is envisioned by Clemson Epoch LLC to house students and commercial facilities. The property is believed to be under option by Epoch LLC. Oconee County Council will accept public comment at 6 pm May 16 on a fee-in-place-of tax agreement in which the developers pledge to make at least a $60 million investment for tax purposes. A special source credit is involved on a percentage of the fee in lieu of tax. Going into the public hearing, according to County Administrator Scott Moulder, the county is aware that a 900-bed residential development is proposed, supported mainly by student housing. The design is to include multi-style condos, a village development with small cabin-type structures, and a commercial development.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+