West Union, SC— Eunice Crowe Hopkins Jones, 86, wife of the late Harold Burton Hopkins, of 1060 North Highway 11, West Union, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 24, 2017, at Cherry Hill Church of God with burial to follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from, 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, February 23, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to, Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672.

The family is at the home.