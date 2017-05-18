Even southern Californian taken aback by Clemson traffic

You would think that someone from southern California wouldn’t bat an eye at the increasingly-congested Clemson area traffic. But Dan Boyle has spent parts of the last year-plus in the area, and he can tell Clemson traffic is getting worse, for a variety of reasons. Boyle’s San Diego company got the contract to study the future possibilities and changes for CATbus service. Parking cars and riding the bus may not be the entire solution to traffic congestion but, he says, it can help.

