Ex-care worker charged with exploiting vulnerable adult

A 45-year old Easley woman has been arrested by the Oconee Sheriff’s Office and charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult in Seneca. Law enforcement records show the arrest of Deanna P. Heaton as part of an investigation that started with a complaint by the son of the victim about financial charges that appeared on his mother’s credit card. According to a deputy sheriff’s report, Heaton was identified as a now former employee of the Residence at Park Place.

