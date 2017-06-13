Ex-NASA scientist draws big crowd!

A large crowd was seated in the Duke World of Energy auditorium for Myles Standish’s presentation on what’s ahead August 21. Standish is a former NASA scientist living in Oconee County who has experienced two total eclipses of the sun. “It’s fascinating. If you have a nice, clear sky, it really is kind of awe inspiring. All of sudden daylight turns to night. The temperature drops. The stars coming out,” is how Standish describes his personal experiences. No one should attempt to directly look into the sun during an eclipse, he says, without wearing approved safety glasses for your eyes’ protection.

