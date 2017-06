The once-in-a-life phenomenon that will be this summer’s total eclipse of the sun will be the topic for a Duke World of Energy program next week in Oconee County. A former NASA scientist, Myles Standish, will make a free lecture on the upcoming eclipse. The program starts at 10 o’clock Tuesday morning. Standish’s presentation is expected to be informative and fun. The World of Energy is an official NASA viewing location.

