Facade grants available Wednesday

Walhalla has amassed $10 thousand dollars to parcel out to downtown building owners for façade work. It’s part of the city’s continuing re-vitalization to bring new life to the core business district. And grants, in the amount of two thousand dollars, may be applied for at City Hall as early as Wednesday next week. No deadline to apply has been set, so Councilwoman Jennifer Crawford says the money will be there on a first come, first served basis. To apply, the city will require pictures of the building and a depiction of how the new façade would look. Crawford says the work must comply with the city’s master plan. A map to be displayed on the Walhalla website will show the locations eligible for the façade grants.

