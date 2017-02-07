Fair-Oak will show off its $8 milliion addition

Oconee’s Fair-Oak Elementary School will show off its major additions and improvements during an open house event next week at the school which sits near the far southern end of the county. The school is celebrating “Love for Literacy” and invites the public for tours of the building during the day Thursday, February 16 until 5 o’clock. An $8 million building project at Fair-Oak added a new cafeteria and gymnasium. There are new kindergarten rooms and a new and more secure main entrance and front office area. The old cafeteria is now a media center/computer lab, the former media center is an art room. The music room has been upgraded, the nursing area improved. And district administrator Steve Hanvey believes Fair-Oak traffic now has a better pattern to follow in and around the campus.

