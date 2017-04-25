Faires: Potential for hotels 93-123 vicinity

Seneca is planning to be the water and sewer provider for a pair of large-scale housing and commercial developments in the vicinity of U-S 123 and SC 93 near Clemson. On a computer screen, Utilities Superintendent Bob Faires yesterday showed the Seneca Light and Water Committee where the potential hotels would fit in on properties inside Hartwell Village and Clemson Epoch. Clemson Epoch is the name attached to property between Hart’s Cove apartments and Lake Hartwell across 123 from Hartwell Village. According to Faires, the prospective developers have yet to buy the property, but they are far enough along in their planning process to have approached Seneca for utilities. Clemson Epoch would be home to as many as 300 housing units for students along with a hotel bordering the lake side of the property. The Hartwell Village hotel would sit on a triangular section of property near the 93-123 traffic light intersection.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+