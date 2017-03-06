Family near Seneca displaced by weekend fire

Red Cross help, such as blankets to protect from the cold, was been extended to a family of five near Seneca—the result of a late Friday night home fire near S. Radio Station Road. According to Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers, four of the five are adults; one is a child. Chief Jan Oliver of the Seneca Fire Department said the fire occurred at 819 Green Aces Road. It appeared, he says, the mobile home fire started in the area of the front porch and was accidental in nature. Fire units found a well underway fire in the single-wide mobile home. At first, it was feared someone may have been inside the home, but it was later determined everyone got out.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+