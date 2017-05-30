Farmers markets open this week in Oconee

Fresh and home grown produce will be offered for sale once again during Farmers Markets in four locations across the county. Two of those markets open Thursday, a third opens Saturday, and the fourth will wait to open Tuesday next week. According to Vanessa Penton of the Oconee Chamber of Commerce, the Seneca Farmers Market opens Thursday at Norton Park and will follow 6 am to noon hours Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays thru September 30. Walhalla’s market at 301 E. Main Street opens Thursday and will follow hours Mondays 7 to 10 am and Thursdays 4 to 7 pm. The Foothills Heritage market opens Saturday at 178 Hayfield Road, Westminster with hours Saturdays 6:30 am to 12:30 pm. And the Westminster Farmers Market will open Tuesday, June 6 at the Gazebo on Main Street, with Tuesday hours at 4 pm. To sell items at the Walhalla, Westminster, and the Foothills Heritage markets, farmers are encouraged to register with Clemson Cooperative Extension Service.

