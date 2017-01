A 74-year old Easley woman died in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon in Pickens. Coroner Kandy Kelley said the accident that took the life of Sylvia Pettyjohn occurred at 5 pm on Pendleton Street. Pettyjohn was an un-restrained driver who died from blunt force trauma. The accident is being investigated by the Pickens police and the highway patrol.

