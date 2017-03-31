Fatal bicycle and van collision

Authorities say a 58-year old man riding a bicycle died in an accident early yesterday afternoon on SC 183/the Pickens Highway. Coroner Karl Addis said David Lynn Wilson of the Fairview Cove Road, Seneca died at the scene shortly before 1:30 not far from the High Falls Express convenience store. State trooper Joe Hovis said the bicycle and a van driven by Eastanolle, Georgia resident Robert Larue Manus were both headed in the same southerly direction on the two-lane state highway. According to Hovis, the van struck the bicycle from the rear and charges are pending. Addis has ruled Wilson’s death accidental. No autopsy is planned.

