Father accidentally backs car over young daughter

Tragedy in Stephens County, Georgia the day before Mother’s Day. Sheriff Randy Shirley said Saturday evening in the Avalon Community a little girl was killed when her father accidentally backed over her. “Our prayers go out to the family and it is especially going to hit hard with Mother’s Day tomorrow” said Shirley. According to the Sheriff, no charges will be filed against the father of the little girl. The names of the parents and the girl have not been released.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+