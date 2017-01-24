February 2 the focus will be on high school freshmen

Walhalla High School has scheduled its annual Freshman Focus Parent Night for rising 9th grade students from Walhalla Middle School for Thursday, February 2, 2017. The program will begin at 5:30 P.M. in the school’s cafeteria with a hot dog supper. Rising freshmen and their parents will have the opportunity to meet administration, faculty class sponsors and advisors to learn valuable information relating to the high school experience. Parents and guardians are urged to not miss this important opportunity to support your child’s education.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+