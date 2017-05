Walhalla, SC — Felipe Vazquez, 47, husband of Maria Remedios “Gaitan” Vazquez, of 323 Verner Street, Walhalla, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, May 12, 2017, at Iglesia Apostolica. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the residence.

