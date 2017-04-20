Financial crimes lead Seneca police to arrest Atlanta man

The police in Seneca have announced the arrest in Georgia of an Atlanta area man accused of crimes against the Wells Fargo Bank. The police have announced the arrest of Tajh K. Smith, 23, of Duluth, Georgia on the charge of crimes against a federally chartered/insurance financial institution. Smith was placed in Seneca custody yesterday at the Gwinnett County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office. A warrant issued by Seneca Judge Danny Singleton alleges, “The defendant, Tajh K. Smith, did knowingly execute or attempt to execute a scheme…to defraud the Wells Fargo Bank….”

