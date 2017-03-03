Financial requests made during Westminster meeting

During a special Westminster meeting, the city’s elected leaders received requests to allot $15 thousand dollars of accommodations tax money for a new heating and air condition system for the Westminster Music Hall. The Oconee Heritage Center requested $3,300 dollars to pay utility bills at the England Store museum. And the mayor and members of the council will solicit the business community to help raise $8,200 dollars for championship rings for the West-Oak Warriors’ wrestling team.

