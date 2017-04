Westminster – Filomena Discenza Giacolone, 87, widow of the late Anthony Giacolone, 125 Palomino Trail, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 at Seneca Health and Rehab. A funeral mass will be held 11 am, April 22, 2017 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church with father William S. Hearne officiating. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

