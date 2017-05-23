Fire consumes “Bob’s Place”

A weekend fire in Pickens County destroyed a tavern located in a remote part of the county. Investigators have decided the origin of the fire at “Bob’s Place” on the Moorefield Memorial Highway was suspicious. Late Saturday night a passing motorist saw flames on the front porch. The tavern was closed. No arrests have been made but, according to the Pickens Sheriff’s Office, numerous individuals have been interviewed regarding any activities or incidents over the previous weeks that might be related to the fire. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information concerning this incident to please contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

