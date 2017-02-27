Fire fatalities identified

Coroner Karl Addis has identified the victims of last night’s two home fires in Oconee County. The body of Mark Anthony Land, 49, was found by fire fighting personnel at the 195 Seneca Creek Road fire scene near the Oconee Airport. The two victims of the home fire near Walhalla at 201 Brooksmore Road are, according to Addis, presumed to be Charles “Charlie” Lee Brooks, 49, and Alfonso Contreras, 53. The coroner has ordered autopsies today to assist in the investigations.

