Fire fighters train to use second, 100′ ladder truck

Specialized fire fighting training continues today on the campus of Clemson University. The fire fighters are learning how to use a new, 100-foot, 10-story ladder truck that arrived this week from the manufacturer in Ohio. According to Bill Daniel, fire chief, the importance of his department’s second 100-foot ladder truck should not be under-estimated, considering the multi-story building boom that is taking place in Clemson. The university fire fighters protect both the campus and the city of Clemson.

