An Oconee fire official says there were injuries at last night’s fire scene in the Shiloh Community. Shane Gibbs says, in all, three fire fighters were sent to the hospital for what Gibbs termed “circumtances on scene we wound up transporting three fire fighters for different types of injuries.” Destroyed was a house believed to have been used as a Clemson fraternity house. No fraternity members were present. This is Clemson’s Spring Break week.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+