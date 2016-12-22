First Day Hike to originate at Oconee Station

A way to shake off the holiday drag and start 2017 in a good way mentally and physically is a walk thru the woods. And the Oconee Station State Historic Site is offering a “First Day Hike” at 9 o’clock Sunday morning, January 1. It’ll be a wildflower walk that will take hikers on a 1 ½ mile path from the park nature trail to Station Cove Falls. At the base of the falls is a small flower, hepatica that blooms in the winter only, according to Scott Alexander, park ranger.

