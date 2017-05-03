First vote on lease for Oconee Agriculture Resource Center

After an executive session, Oconee County Council took the first vote for a lease of county property to local agricultural interests who want a permanent location for a market center and agriculture heritage fair.  The location is a 58-acre county-owned tract on the Sandifer Boulevard.  According to Edda Cammick, the agreement still needs tweaking.  Last night’s approval was a first reading.  It’s a long-term lease and, Cammick says, a nominal fee is involved as the consideration.

 