First vote on lease for Oconee Agriculture Resource Center

After an executive session, Oconee County Council took the first vote for a lease of county property to local agricultural interests who want a permanent location for a market center and agriculture heritage fair. The location is a 58-acre county-owned tract on the Sandifer Boulevard. According to Edda Cammick, the agreement still needs tweaking. Last night’s approval was a first reading. It’s a long-term lease and, Cammick says, a nominal fee is involved as the consideration.

