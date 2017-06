Five Walhalla boys are headed to this week’s Palmetto Boys State in Anderson. This morning American Legion Post 124 announced the following selections: Josh Leonard, Raymond Keyes III, Albert Duke III, Matthew Smith, and Elijah Taylor. Legionnaire George Dunagan said 10 rising seniors at Walhalla High were interviewed, in an effort to select five eventual delegates. The delegates were scheduled to hear this morning from U-S Senator Tim Scott.

