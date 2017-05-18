Five Walhalla seniors earn special certification

Five Walhalla High seniors are the first Oconee County students to earn mechatronics certification through a dual credit agreement with Tri County Technical College. The students are Chase Gagnon, Dylan Campbell, Chase Bentz, Michael Lefler and Jacob Ledbetter. They completed tuition-free dual credit courses at the Hamilton Career Center and will graduate high school with their Technical Operators Certification and will have several college credit hours completed already toward their Associate Degree in Mechatronics. The mechatronics degree is considered a very marketable degree for college graduates pursuing manufacturing jobs in the Upstate. Starting salaries usually range from $35,000 – $56,000, and many industries offer tuition reimbursement for employees wishing to continue their education in order to receive a bachelor’s degree. Students interested in this opportunity should speak to their high school counselor or contact the Hamilton Career Center Guidance Department at 864-886-4400, ext. 5804.

