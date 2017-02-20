Florence Towe Hightower

West Union, SC — Florence Ava Towe Hightower, 94, wife of 44 years to the late David Cornelius Hightower, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00PM, Tuesday, February 21, 2017, in the Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association; Always and Forever Memorial Honor Program P.O. Box 1130 Fairfax, VA 22038-1130 or Diabetes.org/honor The family is at the residence.

