Foothills Farmstead coming to Oakway

History buff Nick Gambrell is announcing an effort to create an old-time farmstead at Oakway to illustrate what life was like nearly 100 years ago in the foothills of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. To be located behind the former Oakway School, the Foothills Farmstead would encompass about 15 acres of open farmland that now belongs to Oconee County. The new, non-profit Foothills Farmstead is working with Oconee County and the Fair Oak Youth Center on a lease to use the acreage for everyone to come enjoy life around the time of 1925. Over the next few years, the Foothills Farmstead, in conjunction with Old Oakway Architectural Salvage, will collect and move historic buildings including a farmhouse, barns, a tenant house and much more to the farmstead location. “The process has been in place for years to create this farmstead and we’re excited to announce this project to the community, county and region,” says Gambrell, owner of Old Oakway Architectural Salvage. The salvage company has shifted their focus from salvage and retail to disassembling and moving structures. “The main farmhouse is almost completely in storage at this point and we hope to begin other structures this summer.” The goal is for visitors to learn about the agricultural way of life that was characteristic of so many families in this region including tenant farming, cotton ginning, horse and mule plowing and more. Gambrell also says, “We want to be open as soon as possible, at least occasionally, to show everyone how these buildings were constructed and give everyone a first-hand glimpse of this type of historic preservation.” A community meeting is being held at the old Center Methodist Church in Oakway Saturday at 10am for anyone interested in learning more about this project.

