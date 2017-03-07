For now, Seneca mayor keeps open higher office option

A rumor swirling within Seneca’s Ramcat Alley is that Mayor Dan Alexander’s switch to the Republican Party positions him for a potential run for District Two, State House of Representatives. The seat is now held by Bill Sandifer, Seneca’s representative since 1995. But Alexander is non-committal when asked whether he’ll run for the House, for which the next election is next year. In a statement, Alexander said, “At this time, I plan to concentrate my efforts toward being mayor and in the future decide the best thing to do.” Seneca’s elected leaders run as non-partisan candidates, but those who run for state office usually run under a party’s banner. Last week Alexander switched his allegiance from Democrat to Republican and said, “My views line up more with the Republican Party now than they did when I signed as a Democrat.”

