For second year, no pay raises for county workforce

Eleven of 15 approved Oconee County job cuts have been accomplished, according to Emma Cammick, chairwoman of the county council. And no one county department, she says, was singled out. Cammick gave her views on the county’s new budgets that were accomplished without raising taxes and without pay raises. She says she is not overly worried about the prospects that the county might lose top quality employees because, for a second year, there is no across-the-board pay raises. In the future, she says, she’d like to pay raises decided on the basis of merit, meaning job performance.

