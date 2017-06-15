Formal order filed in Pioneer case

The written order by Judge McIntosh that denies a temporary restraining order for the legal opponents of Pioneer Rural Water is now part of the case file in the Oconee Court of Common Pleas. Word came late last month that McIntosh ruled against Oconee County and the cities of Seneca and Westminster in their attempt to halt construction of the treatment plant. The formal order, seven pages, was filed electronically yesterday afternoon. The action is preliminary to a trial in August that is to decide the merits of the case of whether the Pioneer water retailer should be allowed to build its own treatment plant.

