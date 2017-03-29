Former clothes store to be restaurant and more

For generations, Senecans bought clothes at a large downtown building known as Bergen’s. Going forward, however, the 100-year old corner building at N. Townville and Ramcat Alley is being re-designed for new commercial space including a 100-seat restaurant and an upstairs event center. Mary Tannery, co-owner of the former Bergen’s Department Store, presented the plans and hopes that she and her husband, Jason, have. And they include the hope that City Hall will give a boost to a project which will be both big and expensive. Mary Tannery told last evening’s City Hall meeting that the planned restaurant will feature fried chicken as its main dish and serves the public seven days a week—eventually adding breakfast. The Tannerys have a background in the restaurant business that included another Ramcat Alley restaurant, Circa 1930, recently closed by Mary Tannery’s mother.

