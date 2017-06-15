Former historic Walhalla house re-assembled in Virginia

A former historic home at Walhalla, the Biemann-Hughs house that stood on S. College Street, has now been re-assembled as a home in Virginia. The new owners, Scott Johnston and Suzy Neesen, had the parts shipped to Fauquier County, Virginia. It was an approximate three-year job to put the house back in order. Leslie White and the Oconee Heritage Center assisted the Virginians. They learned of the availability of the 1880 house when the Heritage Center advertised its availability in a national preservation magazine. The house was built by one of Walhalla’s pioneers—Diedrich Biemann.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+